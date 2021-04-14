'The vaccine is working': Cayuga County has breakthrough COVID-19 cases, director says

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy testified at a legislative committee meeting Tuesday that there are "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents, but because they have been inoculated they aren't experiencing severe symptoms of the virus.
Cuddy told members of the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee that the positive cases involving fully vaccinated residents are being found when patients are tested before medical procedures.
"They did not go into the hospital because of COVID," she said. "They are not sick with severe symptoms. They are not dying from severe symptoms."
The absence of severe symptoms shows, according to Cuddy, that the vaccine is working.
The three COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by federal regulators — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — are highly effective. Based on clinical trials, Pfizer's overall efficacy rate is 95% and 100% at preventing severe illness. Moderna's overall efficacy rate is 94.1%. Johnson & Johnson has a 72% efficacy rate and 86% at preventing severe illness.
But there will be breakthrough cases. There have been reports across the country of people who are fully vaccinated but tested positive for COVID-19. So far, a common finding is that the individuals either have no or mild symptoms.
Cuddy reiterated the need for Cayuga County residents to get vaccinated as positive cases rise again. According to the health department, there were 33 new cases in two days. There have been 109 new cases in a 7-day period.
Cayuga County's positivity rate (2.5%) is the highest among the five central New York counties, including Onondaga. The region's overall positivity rate is 1.5%.
With the uptick in positive cases, there is also an increase in active cases. The health department reported that 136 people are in mandatory isolation, which is the highest since late February.
There are also more COVID-related hospitalizations. Five patients are receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital, the most since March 9.
No new deaths have been reported in more than a month. The county's COVID death toll stands at 89.
