'The vaccine is working': Cayuga County has breakthrough COVID-19 cases, director says

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy testified at a legislative committee meeting Tuesday that there are "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents, but because they have been inoculated they aren't experiencing severe symptoms of the virus.

Cuddy told members of the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee that the positive cases involving fully vaccinated residents are being found when patients are tested before medical procedures.

"They did not go into the hospital because of COVID," she said. "They are not sick with severe symptoms. They are not dying from severe symptoms."

The absence of severe symptoms shows, according to Cuddy, that the vaccine is working.

The three COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by federal regulators — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — are highly effective. Based on clinical trials, Pfizer's overall efficacy rate is 95% and 100% at preventing severe illness. Moderna's overall efficacy rate is 94.1%. Johnson & Johnson has a 72% efficacy rate and 86% at preventing severe illness.

