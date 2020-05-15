Theater company to announce Merry-Go-Round playhouse plans 'soon'

The Rev Theatre Co.'s first full season under that name is in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its plans will be announced soon.
In a statement to The Citizen, the Auburn company's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, said those plans are being informed by government health and safety guidelines on social distancing, among other factors.
"Theatre, by its very nature, is entirely upended in the midst of this crisis. However, the incredible staff of The Rev has been working hard to find new and creative ways of bringing theatre to our patrons this season," Smock said. "We believe that now, more than ever, we need theatre — and for that reason, we look forward to sharing our plans soon."
Smock declined further comment.
In his statement, Smock added that the company has been "hit hard" by the pandemic. The Rev has incurred losses of more than $1.8 million as a result of it, he said at a Community Development Block Grant public hearing held May 11 by the city of Auburn. Along with its summer programming at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco and the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, the company also presents educational programming at more than 70 school districts across New York state — which closed for the rest of the school year in mid-March.
Other theater companies in the region have canceled their summer seasons, including Cortland Repertory Theatre and the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca. The latter has scheduled a virtual season.
The Rev, which adopted that name last year after eight years as the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, is scheduled to begin its 62nd season June 10 at the playhouse with "Rocky: The Musical." Additional shows include "Witness Uganda" (July 8-29), "Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair" (Aug. 5-26), "Dixie's Tupperware Party" (Aug. 28-Sept. 3) and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" (Sept. 16-Oct. 7).
