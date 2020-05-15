Theater company to announce Merry-Go-Round playhouse plans 'soon'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rev Theatre Co.'s first full season under that name is in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its plans will be announced soon.

In a statement to The Citizen, the Auburn company's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, said those plans are being informed by government health and safety guidelines on social distancing, among other factors.

"Theatre, by its very nature, is entirely upended in the midst of this crisis. However, the incredible staff of The Rev has been working hard to find new and creative ways of bringing theatre to our patrons this season," Smock said. "We believe that now, more than ever, we need theatre — and for that reason, we look forward to sharing our plans soon."

Smock declined further comment.