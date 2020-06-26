'Their next adventure': Moravia High School sends off its graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MORAVIA — Ronda and George Walker said they were happy they were about to see their daughter Logan graduate from Moravia High School Friday, but the circumstances were far from normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walkers said they were impressed with how well Logan, 18, dealt with distance learning since the school had been closed since March due to the outbreak, especially since she balanced it with working as a nursing assistant.

"She's going to succeed, I know she will," Ronda said. "It's just another step in getting there."

The graduation was split into two parts: One with the families where they watched their graduates receive their diplomas, and a second part on a different field on school grounds only for the graduates where they could hear the various speeches. People were invited to watch the second part of the event through Facebook Live.

At the first half, pairs of guests were placed together with a white box drawn around them, sectioned away from the other guests to allow for social distancing. Some wore face masks, while others did not. Others gathered at a nearby fence to watch the proceedings. Superintendent John Birmingham said the district worked hard to craft the best ceremony possible given the circumstances.