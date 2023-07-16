AUBURN — It wasn't until after an incident where Bryan Bush put a gun to his head in front of his mother that he was able to get to a point where he committed to recovery.

Bush, a peer advocate for people in recovery, recounted his "rock bottom" before a crowd at the second Recovery Speaks event at Nick's Ride 4 Friends in Auburn Saturday. Over 60 people were gathered outside the addiction recovery nonprofit as different speakers talked about recovery and related subjects.

Telling the attendees he had tried to recover on his own for years only to reach the same results, Bush said he had been dealing with addiction for 20 years back in 2013. At that point he had been in and out of recovery for a few years, getting stable before returning into the world and falling into the same habits. His breaking point came that October, when he was living with his parents.

His mom had taken his car keys, his wallet, his cellphone and other items that could help him get drugs. After putting a 9 mm Beretta handgun to his head but not pulling the trigger, he plugged in an old rotary phone and called his neighbor, Bush said, as his mother was at their neighbor's house at the time. His mom went out on the neighbor's patio and he went outside, still in possession of the gun.

"I yelled over to my mom and I put that gun to my head and I said, 'If you love me, you'll come over here and give me my keys and my wallet.' And it worked, right? And that's like the gift of desperation right there, you know? Going to any lengths imaginable to get the next one," Bush said.

That incident eventually led him to the point where he has been in recovery for years, and the last time he had a drug or a drink was November 2015. Having arrived in Auburn in December 2013 as a part of his recovery process, Bush praised the local recovery resources and service providers and told the crowd he wouldn't be here today "if it was not for this community."

"I never had the intention to move in (to) Auburn and stay, so when I stand up here today, as nervous as I am, and say 'thank you' to this community. I don't say that lightly," Bush continued. "I say 'Thank you' because it saved my life, so whether you've got eight years of sobriety, 30 years of sobriety, 120 days of sobriety or you used an hour ago, I'm standing up here to let you know that I can't tell you how to recover, but I can stand up here and tell you that there is hope."

Drew Armbruster, a peer advocate and substance abuse counselor for Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, told those gathered that as he was preparing earlier on Saturday to speak, his 7-year-old daughter, Lydia, suggested he pretend all of the attendees at the event are family, which prompted a few simultaneous cries of "awww" from the crowd.

"Blew my mind, but she really wasn't that far off. As I look out into this crowd, I see so many people that I'm in recovery with, and you are my family," Armbruster said. He said he was arrested for two felonies in 2019, served about 74 days in county jail and then signed a treatment court contract with the primary goal at the time of getting his charges reduced.

"I'd love to tell you that my primary goal was to get sober, but I didn't really know what that was. I know I didn't want to feel pain and suffering anymore, but I didn't know what it felt like to be sober," he said. Armbruster has now been in recovery for years, and he later noted he is no longer a felon.

After his speech, when people were able to talk to each other and eat food courtesy of Auburn Clambake as music played, Armbruster talked about what he wanted to know regarding the recovery process.

"That there's hope. That's kind of why we gather together in these meetings like this, is to help spread the world that there is hope, that there is way out," he said.

Among the attendees at the event was Josh Malmstrom, who has currently been in recovery for a month.

"To get to know people that are like-minded like me, to branch out my connections because that person might actually save me one day by me calling them up," he said. Saying he wants to stay clean and sober, he praised Nick's Ride, adding that he feels the people there are "honest, open-minded and willing to do the next right thing."

