GEDDES — Many people return to The New York State Fair each year for endless options of fair food, amusement rides and popular wine slushies.
But, for a handful of livestock farmers from the central New York area, showcasing animals at the fair is a deeply rooted tradition they pass onto their children and an opportunity to promote their businesses in a challenging industry.
Dan McGarr, who is 69, first started showing cows at the fair when he was 13 years old. His parents started McGarr Farms in King Ferry in 1947, and McGarr now owns the dairy farm with his wife. They have about 300 cows, almost all of which are Holstein cows, on 450 acres of land. McGarr's youngest son and daughter-in-law are also partners, making the business a third-generation family farm.
"Their son, Owen, is going to be the fourth-generation," McGarr said, gesturing to his young grandson sitting at a table behind him. In the fairgrounds' dairy cattle building, his family was eating lunch next to three of the cows they showed earlier that day.
"When I was a little kid and first came to watch the show when I was 11, I had two goals: One was to judge it and the other one as to breed the champion cow. And I've done both of those," he said.
After showing his cows at the fair for almost 57 years, McGarr said he's seen the number of participating farmers decline. "It used to be one of the biggest state shows and one of the best ones in the United States. Right now, numbers are down, which is too bad," he said. "But it's always been a great way to promote your breeding program to show off your cows to people."
Joshua Hurd, of Flying Hurd Poultry Farm, said he attributes the dairy industry's challenges to the stagnant price of milk and rising prices of necessities like feed, fuel and tractors. The Steuben County chicken and rabbit farmer was showing goats for the first time with his 15-year-old daughter and her friend, in another agricultural building nearby that held goats, pigs and llamas.
"Unfortunately, with the way the industry is working and as hard as it has been for farmers, there's lots and lots of dairy farmers going out, beef farmers going out. And it's getting harder — especially in the cattle industry — to keep sustainability," Hurd said. He's been showing chickens at the fair on and off for about 30 years, he said.
Hurd helped his daughter, Emilee, get into raising goats, but he's been hesitant to agree to his kids' requests to start raising cattle. "Me as a father, I love watching the kids grow up. When I'm able to raise a young child who can go ahead and do even better than I did. That's what I like to see," he said.
Shane Schultz, a dairy farmer and owner of Ranway Farms in the Town of Marion, said he's also observed a decrease in the number of people showing cows at the fair as the dairy industry experienced consolidation.
"And showing certainly takes a lot of time, and it is fairly expensive endeavor, so there's certainly a few less farms all the time," he said. "But the quality is certainly as good as it's ever been."
Schultz and his family got to the fair on Tuesday and planned to leave later that evening, on Sunday night. They sold one of their Holsteins during the week, and some of their cows placed second in their respective shows. Schultz and his wife grew up showing cows, and their kids have done the same in youth shows. His 9-year-old son, Connor, was wearing one of his father's medals and sitting with the cows.
"There's definitely good work ethic for young people to learn," Schultz noted, going on to say, "So they learn a lot of good sportsmanship and hopefully they grow up to have a good work ethic in whatever they chose to do, either take over the farm or whatever they choose to do in life."
Hurd said he also liked to see his children learn responsibility through agriculture and find out what it takes to become a self-sufficient farmer in today's industry. "It's (about) teaching the youth to take over for us when we get done," Hurd said.