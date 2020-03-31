'They deserve tests': Cayuga County officials frustrated with lack of COVID-19 supplies

"This is how we have been able to perform testing here in Cayuga County," she said. "The Cayuga County Health Department remains committed to testing as long as the testing is beneficial and necessary and appropriate (personal protective equipment) that keeps our staff and patients safe is available to us."

Because of the limited supply of equipment and testing swabs, critically ill patients, first responders and health care workers have been prioritized for COVID-19 tests in the county. That's in accordance with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.

If someone has mild symptoms of the virus, it's unlikely that they will be tested.

Cuddy said the health department "is not deciding who should be tested." That determination will be made by health care providers, who conduct an assessment of each patient.

Even though the county is in need of more equipment, McNabb-Coleman said they are prepared for COVID-19. She urged residents to continue practice social distancing, reduce density and stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

"This is a marathon," she said. "It's not a time to become complacent."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.