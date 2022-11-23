'They deserve this': Vet transportation networks for Cayuga County, CNY need drivers

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network for Cayuga County had 10 volunteers.

Now it has four.

Jerry Scouten, the coordinator of the service, which takes veterans to medical appointments for free, said it lost several volunteers due to the pandemic and is facing a crucial need for drivers. The network transports Cayuga County veterans to the veterans outpatient clinic in Auburn, different county doctors and therapists who veterans are referred to by the Auburn clinic and sometimes to the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

The service is a part of the DAV transportation network for Central New York, which includes 14 different counties, and is a part of Syracuse VA center. Scouten, who has been in the volunteer role for about 10 years, told The Citizen he has a database of over 100 Cayuga County veterans who have been helped by the network at least once. Some of those veterans only take a ride once or twice a year while others use the service more frequently.

Scouten estimates the Cayuga network travels about 5,000 to 7,000 miles in a given year. All four of the network's current volunteers are over 65 years of age. Having less volunteers to help carry that load, Scouten said, "makes it difficult to provide all the coverage that we need to provide." As a result, not every run that comes up can be covered.

"I apologize profusely to the vet," he said. "I try to give them as much notice as possible that we're not going to be able to help them out."

While Scouten noted the pandemic reduced the network's volunteers, the number of transportation requests went down as well, adding that the Auburn outpatient clinic started offering more telehealth appointments. However, the number of face-to-face appointments requiring transportation in the last year have been getting closer to levels before COVID-19, and the Cayuga program has been unable to cover all of its rides.

Scouten, a U.S. Army veteran who runs his DAV duties from his kitchen, praised the four volunteers the Cayuga network still has for their time and effort. He said he tries to be flexible with scheduling for volunteers, as drivers are not on fixed schedules. Although people tend to give him a lot of credit for his volunteer efforts and he said he does work hard, Scouten feels the credit for keeping the enterprise going should go to the drivers who are taking clients to where they need to be, including during the snowy months.

"I tell everybody, 'My part of this is easy. I answer the phone, I take down some information, but it's the drivers that make this whole program work,'" he said.

Scouten talked about why he feels people should become DAV volunteers transporting veterans.

"The people that you're picking up are in the position of needing that assistance or that help, whatever you want to call it, because they went out of their way to help everybody else in this country at a time that that help was needed," he said. "They need to be treated with the respect that they're due. They deserve this. They deserve whatever help can be given to them," he said.

The larger Central New York DAV transportation network said it is also dealing with a critical shortage of volunteer drivers to support the organization's efforts in the region.

"This may lead to many veterans not being able to get the medical care they need," the agency said. "With so many disabled veterans living on small fixed incomes, travel costs often give way to shelter and feed. Health needs are sacrificed for everyday necessities."

Congress eliminated funding for the Veteran's Beneficiary Travel Program in 1986, so the federal government no longer reimburses veterans for the costs of transportation to VA medical facilities. The DAV began on taking on that need. Central New York's transportation network has an immediate need for drivers in the area. Candidates need to pass a physical examination and health screening, complete a background check and have a valid driver's license, the DAV said.

People seeking to volunteer as drivers for the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network for Cayuga County can call Scouten at (315) 461-7348. Those interested in driving for the DAV of Central New York can call at (315) 425-4343 or visit Room A174 of the Syracuse Veterans Affairs' Medical Center, 800 Irving Ave.