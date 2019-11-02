AUBURN — Speakers at a prison reform panel in Auburn Saturday emphasized that inmates are human beings and said they deserve respect and dignity.
The panelists spoke about American prisons, issues surrounding them and reform at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society building. The speakers had been asked to attend by activist and author Joyce H. Smith-Moore.
Ute Ritz-Deutch, the Ithaca Chapter Group 73 coordinator for Amnesty International USA and a professor at SUNY Cortland, spoke about solitary confinement. She said she was born and raised in Germany, so she had to come to terms with the human rights abuses of the Holocaust and atrocities engaged in by the government.
"Not wanting to be complicit is very much what drives me, and having to take a stand and having to look at these various abuses," she said. "And the way the prison system works, for me, is very much a sign of abuse and the government not doing what it needs to do."
She said that 25% of the world's prisoners are held in the United States, and it holds 50% of the world's prisoners who are in solitary confinement. Keeping people in solitary confinement for longer than 15 days constituents torture, she said, adding that some people may experience hallucinations or commit self harm after experiencing such confinement. Ritz-Deutch added that many people who leave prison can't get access to public assistance or housing and have difficulty securing employment and student loans after getting out of the system. She advocated for focusing on rehabilitation as opposed to punishment, and said leaving people "more broken than they were when they went in" can create problems for communities once they are released.
"If it's hard to get housing, if it's hard to get a job, if it's hard to get educated, I mean, what's left?" Ritz-Deutch said. "We're basically setting people up to fail, and I think with incarceration, if we looked at it from the perspective of 'What makes most sense for the community?' then punishment should not be at the top of our list."
Barrie Gewanter, executive director of the Onondaga County/Syracuse Commission on Human Rights and administrator of the Justice Center Oversight Committee for Onondaga County, spoke about oversight for prisons. She said there are different forms of jail and prison oversight such as monitoring prison systems and reporting the findings, but said that having local groups with oversight over local enforcement agencies is "an essential piece of accountability to the public."
She said inmates should be treated as human beings and not animals in a zoo and said that not treating them humanely is counterproductive for both the inmates and the facilities. While there are prison guards who treat inmates as human beings, Gewanter said, "there is a segment of the guard population who perceives the people that are held as subhuman."
Sandi Mettler, former executive director of the Chapel House homeless shelter, spoke about homelessness issues with people who have been released. At one point, her face went red as she suppressed tears.
"I want you all to remember one thing: That people that are incarcerated, they all have a mom and dad, they have a spouse, maybe, or siblings. They're human beings, and we have to treat them as that. If they have a mental illness, they are still a human being," Mettler said.
The other speakers were David Connelly, who is writing a book on former Auburn resident and prison reformer Thomas Mott Osborne, and Smith-Moore, who is married to James Moore, the longest serving inmate in the state. She spoke about her experiences with the prison system and emphasized the importance of mental health.
"Inmates matter. They retain their humanity, whether it's recognized or not," Gewanter said.