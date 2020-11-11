'They're the heroes': Auburn WWII veteran shares story of his service

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

AUBURN — People have been telling Robert Strohm he's a hero for more than half a century. He still insists that he's not.

The 98-year-old Auburn resident served in the Navy during World War II, invading Nazi territory four times. He saw things that scare him to this day — things he sometimes can't talk about.

But, as Strohm explained to The Citizen at his Nelson Street home on Nov. 4, many others saw the same things. And some of them never had a chance to talk about what they saw.

"To me, the hero is the guy left laying on the beach, not the one who came back," he said. "They're the heroes."

Strohm may insist he's not a hero, but in Auburn, he's revered anyway. He's one of the few surviving World War II veterans in Cayuga County, and the last of the local ones he knew personally. The National WWII Museum estimates there are about 325,000 surviving American veterans of the war, a number that is expected to drop sharply over the next decade.

In addition to his service, though, the life Strohm has lived after the war also makes him revered in his adopted hometown.