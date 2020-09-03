Thief drills into machine to steal quarters at Cayuga County laundromat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for a man they said used a power tool to steal quarters out of a machine at a laundromat in Union Springs.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a the man entered Plaza Laundromat at 177 Cayuga St. at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and used a power tool to drill into one of the machines. The machine was damaged and an unknown amount of money was taken, police said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, and released photos of the man and the vehicle he was driving that day, a silver Hyundai Tuscon that had an aluminum stepladder attached to the roof.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545 or call the sheriff’s office at (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office. Tips may also be left at cayugasheriff.com.

