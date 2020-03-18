You are the owner of this article.
Third confirmed coronavirus case in Onondaga County
Third confirmed coronavirus case in Onondaga County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On March 5, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus.

 Robert Harding

A third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Onondaga County. 

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said Wednesday that a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus. The woman recently worked in New York City, where there is a rising number of confirmed cases. 

"The patient is doing well and recovering at home," Gupta said. 

The Onondaga County Health Department is investigating to determine if the woman had any contact with other individuals besides her family and friends. The agency also contacted the New York City Department of Health, Gupta said. 

There is no link between the new case and the first two confirmed cases in Onondaga County. On Monday, the county announced that a husband and wife tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple doesn't have a recent travel history, which means they likely contracted the virus within the county. 

"The spread is happening," Gupta said. "It is in our community." 

The number of confirmed cases statewide is increasing as testing ramps up. There are 2,382 cases in New York — 1,008 since Tuesday — and 14,597 people have been tested. 

There have been other cases reported in central New York, including three in Tompkins County and a pair of positive tests in Oneida County. 

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most people will experience mild symptoms if they contract COVID-19. However, seniors and individuals with underlying medical conditions are at risk of serious illness. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

