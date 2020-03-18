Third confirmed coronavirus case in Onondaga County

A third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said Wednesday that a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus. The woman recently worked in New York City, where there is a rising number of confirmed cases.

"The patient is doing well and recovering at home," Gupta said.

The Onondaga County Health Department is investigating to determine if the woman had any contact with other individuals besides her family and friends. The agency also contacted the New York City Department of Health, Gupta said.

There is no link between the new case and the first two confirmed cases in Onondaga County. On Monday, the county announced that a husband and wife tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple doesn't have a recent travel history, which means they likely contracted the virus within the county.

"The spread is happening," Gupta said. "It is in our community."

The number of confirmed cases statewide is increasing as testing ramps up. There are 2,382 cases in New York — 1,008 since Tuesday — and 14,597 people have been tested.