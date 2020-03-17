Third confirmed coronavirus case in Tompkins County; drive-through testing site opens

As testing increases in Tompkins County, a third case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed.

The Tompkins County Health Department said the person who tested positive has been in isolation since the samples were collected. Public health nurses are conducting a contact investigation to determine if others were exposed to COVID-19.

It wasn't disclosed whether the latest confirmed case is linked to two other cases involving members of the Ithaca College community.

The third confirmed case comes as Tompkins County increased testing over the last few days. The county partnered with the Cayuga Health System to open a drive-through screening facility. The purpose of the site is to divert patients from the emergency room, primary care providers and urgent care facilities.

So far, 107 Tompkins County residents have been tested for COVID-19. While there are three confirmed cases, 35 people have tested negative. There are 69 pending test results and 82 people in quarantine who are being monitored by the health department.

Thirty-five people have been released from quarantine, according to a news release.