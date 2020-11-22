'This hits everybody': Auburn hospital staff shares COVID-19 experiences

COVID-19 is real. And though it doesn't need to be feared, it does need to be respected.

That's the consensus of three Auburn Community Hospital staff members who spoke with The Citizen last week about their experiences treating people with the virus, including the eight in Cayuga County who have died from it. As local cases surge, far past their peak when the pandemic began in the U.S. in the spring, the three health care providers are asking the community to show that respect to not only COVID-19, but each other. That means, among other things, socially distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask.

"If you can save someone's life by wearing a mask, do it. Just do it," said Melissa Pisano, a registered nurse in the hospital's emergency room.

"It's not going to kill you. Wear a mask if it's going to save our kids in school, if it's going to save people their jobs."

Pisano, along with Dr. Shakeel Usmani and ER nurse manager Courtney Seamans, has treated several people with COVID-19 at the Auburn hospital, many of them during the surge of the last month.