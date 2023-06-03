OWASCO — Antonio Cadena's family was getting back from one of his baseball games Saturday when he noticed some farm animals in Owasco.

Steers, calves and more were featured at the Old Ways Day event at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center. After Antonio, 5, saw the animals, his mother, Angela DePalma, father, Saul Cadena, and Andreas Cadena, seven months, came to the museum to check out the event, which featured free food, printing and basket weaving demonstrations, horse and Model T rides and more.

DePalma said this was her family's first time inside the museum and noted that Antonio was given a piece of carved wood.

"The museum's really fascinating, there's so much information that I didn't realize was here," DePalma said.

The event featured a wide variety of activities, including blacksmithing demonstrations from longtime museum volunteer Roger Gunn and Rob LaMascolo showing off a 1900-era Golding No. 6 Jobber Printing Press. At one point, Titus Foster fed a Rambouillet lamb named Hank from a bottle with the assistance of Grace Freier of Every Season Farm. The Freier family, which operates the farm, brought along the lambs, steers and calves at the event.

Museum director Tim Quill said Old Ways Day is one of the big primary draws for the museum every year and it used to be the opening event when the museum was open seasonally. He believes the fact the event is free attracts people and it "shows people basically what things were like in the 1800s."

Several young people with Cayuga County Dairy Promotion were on hand at the event, offering milk punch, which they said tastes like a Creamsicle. Reilley Patterson, head dairy ambassador and associate dairy ambassador Morgan Jones, both 16, said they feel it is important to promote local dairy farms and noted they have both been to the museum before.

"This is our history ... this is our community, so it's always nice to be here," Reilley said.

Jeanne Bunnell, owner of the business Bouquet of Baskets, held a basket weaving demonstration. She said she used to folk art festivals in central New York and was fascinated by the basket weaving she would see but she could never afford the baskets. So she bought a book and materials and started making the products herself. Bunnell said she feels her basket weaving and the other work shown at the event provides educational opportunities.

"I think it's good to expose kids to the actual production of something that takes a long time to do and in the end you have something you can use," she said.

