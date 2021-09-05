'This was an anomaly': Some in Cayuga County still recovering from floods

None of that water entered the Baraczek house. The garages there and at their other house, however, were flooded. He estimates half their contents will have to be thrown away due to water damage or mold. That includes memorabilia like pictures, Eagle Scout awards, and duck decoys from carvers who have passed away. He's afraid of losing a stamp collection started by his father, a World War II veteran, and he doesn't look forward to telling his grandchildren that their cherished 5-foot stuffed Spider-Man had to go away. A couple kayaks and a canoe are missing as well.

Even part of Burtis Point will probably be lost to erosion, Baraczek said. But no material loss matters as much as the fact that no one was hurt.

"You can replace a house, you can replace things," he said. "But you can't replace people."

Like Galbally, Baraczek is still cleaning and working with crews on mold control and repairs. Unlike Galbally, Baraczek does have flood insurance, so he's also working with adjusters. Enough standing water remains on Burtis Point that mosquitos have been "horrendous," he said, and the silt washed into the area from nearby Dutch Hollow Brook carries a strange, musty odor.