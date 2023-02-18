AUBURN — A documentary on a famed abolitionist with ties to upstate New York was shown in Auburn Saturday.

"Becoming Frederick Douglass," which centers on the iconic speaker, author, abolitionist and suffragist, was screened at Auburn Public Theater. The film features the voice of actor Wendell Piece, whose credits include "The Wire," narrating as Douglass and includes interviews with historians. It chronicles Douglass' life and his involvement with the abolitionist movement to end slavery in the United States.

Douglass' initial years with his grandmother and then being moved to a Maryland plantation as a slave when he was 6 years old was also covered. The documentary, which aired on PBS in 2022, included Douglass learning to read and write as a boy, his later escape from slavery with the assistance of his first wife, Anna Murray, his rise as a famous public speaker and being a consultant to President Abraham Lincoln, among other accomplishments.

Angela Daddabbo, artistic director of the Auburn theater, said the local screening was held at the same time as a showing at the studio for PBS public television station WCNY-TV, with a discussion being held there as well.

After the film was over at the Auburn screening, some attendees talked about the documentary and what they liked and didn't like. Shari Ross and John Yurco, friends and self-described "history junkies," said they wanted to see the film because they knew about Douglass in general terms, but wanted to learn more about him. Ross praised the film, saying "it was glorious," but she and Yurco said they felt the film left out elements such as Douglass' connection to the city of Rochester, since Douglass lived there for decades.

Former Auburn mayor Melina Carnicelli lauded the documentary but said she wished it would have referenced Douglass' role in the early women's suffrage movement.

"I think this was brilliant and brilliantly done and incredibly informative, I learned a lot, and it would have been more complete, for me, if there was mention of his involvement as a suffragist as well," Carnicelli said.

Daddabbo said the Auburn theater is always interested in partnering with WCNY and is always excited to be involved with anything related to social justice. She also noted that Douglass spoke at the funeral of Harriet Tubman, a fellow iconic abolitionist and suffragist and a former Auburn resident, and he had also met Martha Coffin Wright, suffragist and abolitionist who lived in Auburn.

"We're always excited to talk about, screen movies about, listen to lectures about Frederick Douglass, because he spent so much of his life in central New York," Daddabbo said.