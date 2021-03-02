Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at NYS Fairgrounds

There are thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this month at the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

The state Department of Health posted more than 14,000 new appointment slots Tuesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., there are thousands of appointments available in the next several days, with more open later in the month.

To see if your eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and to schedule an appointment, go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

The New York State Fairgrounds is one of several state mass vaccination clinics. The clinics are open to anyone eligible for the vaccine, including people age 65 and older. If you have a chronic health condition that qualifies you for the vaccine, you can get inoculated at the fairgrounds or another state-run site.

New York is getting more than 870,000 doses this week after the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The addition of a third vaccination — Moderna and Pfizer are the others — should boost the state's weekly allocation. That means more doses for the state-run sites and local health departments.

