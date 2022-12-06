Thousands ticketed during holiday traffic enforcement in New York

The announcement of a Thanksgiving weekend traffic enforcement initiative in New York state was much more than an idle threat aimed at making motorists think twice about their behavior, as thousands of tickets were issued and 213 people were charged with driving under the influence.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported that the initiative targeting unsafe driving behaviors from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 resulted in more than 14,000 tickets being issued.

In addition to those charged with driving while impaired, troopers investigated 927 crashes, three of which included fatalities.

According to a news release, state police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including fixed sobriety checkpoints, an underage drinker initiative and an Operation Hang Up initiative targeting distracted drivers talking or texting on handheld devices.

In Troop E, which covers Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region, troopers charged 16 drivers with DWI, 381 with speeding, 135 for seat belt violations and more than 1,400 others for various vehicle and traffic violations.

"Drinking before getting behind the wheel, speeding and distracted driving are all poor choices that can have life altering consequences," Hochul said in a statement. "I want to commend the efforts of law enforcement members who worked through the holiday period to crack down on impaired and reckless driving. Their hard work is contributing to keeping New York's roadways amongst the safest in the nation."

"I applaud our Troopers and their dedication to keeping our roadways safe for all New Yorkers throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. "The results of this campaign prove that too many people get behind the wheel while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. We will not tolerate this behavior, and the women and men of the State Police will remain vigilant to remove these reckless individuals from our roadways."