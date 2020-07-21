Thousands ticketed during NY state police July 4 traffic enforcement surge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York State Police issued more than 9,200 tickets statewide during an enforcement campaign over the Fourth of July weekend.

During the 36-hour campaign between July 3 and July 6 troopers utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

According to a news release, troopers arrested 180 people for drunk driving and investigated 456 crashes, including 99 personal injury crashes and one fatality.

As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

• Speeding 4,021

• Distracted Driving 179

• Seat belt violations 469

• Move Over Law 130

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0