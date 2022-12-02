Thousands ticketed in highway work zone traffic enforcement across New York

In an effort lasting more than seven months, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies issued a record 3,062 tickets this year in a crackdown on motorists failing to use proper care in highway work zones.

Through the ongoing initiative Operation Hardhat, law enforcement worked with the state Department of Transportation and the state Thruway Authority to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance and emergency operations along state highways.

This year's Operation Hardhat violations total eclipses last year's total of 2,336 tickets. There were 348 violations recorded in the Syracuse/Central New York area from April 1 to Nov. 17.

Violations statewide included:

• Speeding - 1,209

• Cell phone - 426

• Seat belt - 297

• Failure to move over - 124

• Failure to obey traffic control device - 15

• Unsafe lane change - 9

• Failure to obey flagger - 4

• Other violations - 978

Under Operation Hardhat, law enforcement agencies patrol Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and ensure that motorists are obeying flagging personnel. Police officers are present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who are distracted by electronic devices while driving, disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state's Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

Recognizing and understanding signs leading up to and within a work zone is essential for the safety of all drivers and roadside workers, officials said, and motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.

"Our highway maintenance workers put their safety on the line every day to keep New Yorkers moving," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "Thank you to our partners in law enforcement for their ongoing commitment to protect our highway workers through 'Operation Hardhat' and urge motorists across the state to obey the rules in a work zone. It's not a suggestion — it's the law — and here in New York we have zero tolerance for negligent behavior that endangers our highway work crews."