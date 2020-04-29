Three active COVID-19 cases, one new recovery in Cayuga County

And then there were three.
That's how many active cases of COVID-19 there are in Cayuga County. Three people remain in mandatory isolation due to positive tests. Another 69 people are in mandatory quarantine due to exposure to someone who tested positive for the virus.
Forty-five of the county's 49 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have recovered. Within the last 24 hours, a person was released from mandatory isolation after recovering from the illness.
There has been one COVID-19 death reported in Cayuga County.
The county is approaching 1,000 people tested for the coronavirus. So far, the health department has received 967 results — 49 positives and 918 negatives. They are awaiting the results of 24 tests.
In Onondaga County, active cases of the coronavirus have been climbing in recent days. County officials reported 35 additional confirmed cases on Wednesday, raising the cumulative total there to 876. That figure includes 296 active cases, and active cases have increased four out of the past five days after dipping to 236 on Friday.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the numbers this week reflect a pro-active testing approach the county has been taking, including tests in senior living facilities of people with no or mild symptoms. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 23 were from senior living facilities.
"We knew there would be more cases," he said. "We're finding them."
Onondaga also reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing its total to 30.
Among newly confirmed cases in Onondaga County, one came in a town that borders Cayuga County, Lysander, which is up to 29. Other border towns stayed flat, with Skaneateles at 15 cases and Spafford and Elbridge each at two.
Among other counties that surround Cayuga, Tompkins reported two newly confirmed cases Wednesday to bring its total to 132, and Oswego climbed to 62 cases one new positive test. The remaining counties -- Wayne (69 cases), Seneca (34) and Cortland (32) -- reported no new cases.
