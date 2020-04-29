Three active COVID-19 cases, one new recovery in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

And then there were three.

That's how many active cases of COVID-19 there are in Cayuga County. Three people remain in mandatory isolation due to positive tests. Another 69 people are in mandatory quarantine due to exposure to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Forty-five of the county's 49 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have recovered. Within the last 24 hours, a person was released from mandatory isolation after recovering from the illness.

There has been one COVID-19 death reported in Cayuga County.

The county is approaching 1,000 people tested for the coronavirus. So far, the health department has received 967 results — 49 positives and 918 negatives. They are awaiting the results of 24 tests.

In Onondaga County, active cases of the coronavirus have been climbing in recent days. County officials reported 35 additional confirmed cases on Wednesday, raising the cumulative total there to 876. That figure includes 296 active cases, and active cases have increased four out of the past five days after dipping to 236 on Friday.