Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler has announced the arrests of three people on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of
Joshua Poole on Nov. 15:
• Gage Ashley, 22, of 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, is charged with first-degree murder.
• Tyree Anglin, 19, of 119 N. Division St., Auburn, is charged with second-degree murder.
• Lucciano Spagnola, 17, of 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn, is charged with second-degree murder.
Butler announced the arrests at a press conference at Auburn City Hall on Monday morning. He said Poole, 36, was killed inside 8 Delevan St. after being shot multiple times. Butler said the case was related to the "scourge of illegal narcotics" in the community.
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler, at podium, leads a press conference Monday to announce that three people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The weapons used in the shooting, a shotgun and a handgun, haven't been found.
Check back here later for more details from today's press conference.
The first of what is expected to be multiple defendants in the shooting death of a city resident pleaded not guilty Monday morning to second-degree murder.
Tyree Anglin, 19, was arraigned in Auburn City Court on the murder charge and a first-degree attempted robbery charge in connection with the homicide of Joshua A. Poole, 36, that happened around 2:10 a.m. Nov. 15 at 8 Delevan St., which is on the city's west side just off Genesee Street. On Saturday, Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler said investigators were no longer searching for suspects and that more details would be released at a Monday press conference.
Anglin was also charged with a violation of an unrelated felony probation and will be arraigned on that later today. He was remanded to Wayne County Jail without bail.
Gage Ashley, 22, of Auburn, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 on Delevan Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Tyree Anglin pleaded not guilty during an Auburn City Court arraignment Monday on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery in the shooting death of Joshua A. Poole on Nov. 15.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The 10 a.m. press conference will include representatives of the law enforcement agencies that have been working with APD on the case: New York State Police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Cayuga County District Attorney's Office.
APD has confirmed that the homicide case is connected to at least two other public incidents that took place in the past week: the discovery of a vehicle mostly submerged in the Seneca River in Cato on Friday and a traffic stop on Nov. 15 on Holley Street in Auburn, where a car that had been the subject of a "be on the lookout" alert was stopped and at least one person was taken into custody. Police declined to provide specifics on that situation other than to say it was "related on the peripheral of the (shooting) investigation."
In previous updates, APD had said it was actively following up on "dozens of leads" and awaiting the results of an autopsy investigation by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Officials also are continuing to ask for the public's help. Anyone with information should call (315) 255-4726, email tips to
communitywatch@auburnny.gov or send tips to the APD through its Facebook page, facebook.com/auburnnypd. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Gage Ashley, 22, of Auburn, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 on Delevan Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Tyree Anglin, 19, of Auburn, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 on Delevan Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler holds a press conference with multiple law enforcement agencies announcing the arrests of three people on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler holds a press conference with multiple law enforcement agencies announcing the arrests of three people on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler holds a press conference with multiple law enforcement agencies announcing the arrests of three people on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 in Auburn. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann looks on.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Sarah Reed, the sister of the victim, Joshua Poole, listens as Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler describes the murder scene during a press conference while announcing the arrests of three people on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Poole on Nov. 15 in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Gage Ashley, 22, of Auburn, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 on Delevan Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side Nov. 15. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Neighbors look on as the Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Children walk to nearby Genesee Elementary School while the Auburn Police Department and State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Residents watch as police make an arrest on Holley Street in connection to the Delevan Street homicide Nov. 15. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Police inspect the vehicle four subjects were driving in after making an arrest on Holley Street, in connection to the Delevan Street homicide on Nov. 15. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Police arrest an individual on Holley Street in connection to the Delevan Street homicide. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Residents watch as police make an arrest on Holley Street in connection to the Delevan Street homicide. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Police make an arrest on Holley Street in connection to the Delevan Street homicide. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Divers investigate a submerged vehicle in the Seneca River in Jordan on Nov. 24. Auburn police are now saying the vehicle is connected to the Delevan Street homicide.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Police watch as divers investigate a submerged vehicle in the Seneca River in Jordan. Auburn police are now saying the vehicle is connected to the Delevan Street homicide.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Police and rescue personnel respond to a submerged vehicle in the Seneca River in Jordan. Auburn police are now saying the vehicle is connected to the Delevan Street homicide.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Police and rescue personnel respond to a submerged vehicle, left, in the Seneca River in Jordan. Auburn police are now saying the vehicle is connected to the Delevan Street homicide.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
