Three-car accident with injuries reported in Sennett
CAYUGA COUNTY

A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

Around 9:25 a.m., a call came in for a three-car accident with injuries at the intersection of East Genesee Street Road and Town Hall Road, 911 said.

Sennett Fire Department, New York State Police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and AMR Ambulance all assisted at the scene. Dispatchers did not have additional information.

State police, which 911 said was the primary agency for the incident, did not have any information available Saturday evening. 

