Three Cayuga County COVID-19 deaths last week

Three Cayuga County residents died of COVID-19 in the last seven days, according to the local health department's weekly report.

The three decedents included a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s. The Cayuga County Health Department said they tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away.

No other information, including the patients' vaccination statuses, were released.

COVID-19 and other illnesses, such as the flu and RSV, have contributed to rising hospitalizations in central New York. In the last week, there were 16 county residents hospitalized with COVID in Auburn and Syracuse hospitals.

According to the state Department of Health, Auburn hospital had 80 hospital beds and only two available as of Tuesday. The hospital's intensive care unit has 10 beds, but only one was available.