Three Cayuga County residents under age 20 in hospital with COVID-19

The Cayuga County residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 include three individuals under age 20.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Thursday that 18 residents are hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses, according to reports from Auburn Community Hospital and two Syracuse hospitals, Crouse and Upstate University. The patients cover most age ranges, from two in their 90s to three in the 10-19 age group.

Three patients in their 80s, two in their 70s, one in their 60s, four in their 50s and three in their 30s are also hospitalized.

Most of the patients — 13 of 18 — are unvaccinated, the health department said. Studies have found that the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations.

The spike in hospitalizations is part of a trend that began in August. Cayuga County reported 747 cases last month, its third-highest monthly total of the pandemic. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Thursday that 508 of the 747 cases were in the 18-64 age group. There were 92 cases among individuals ages 65 and older, which is also the age group with the highest vaccination rate in the county.