Three Cayuga County residents under age 20 in hospital with COVID-19

The Cayuga County residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 include three individuals under age 20.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Thursday that 18 residents are hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses, according to reports from Auburn Community Hospital and two Syracuse hospitals, Crouse and Upstate University. The patients cover most age ranges, from two in their 90s to three in the 10-19 age group.
Three patients in their 80s, two in their 70s, one in their 60s, four in their 50s and three in their 30s are also hospitalized.
Most of the patients — 13 of 18 — are unvaccinated, the health department said. Studies have found that the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations.
The spike in hospitalizations is part of a trend that began in August. Cayuga County reported 747 cases last month, its third-highest monthly total of the pandemic. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Thursday that 508 of the 747 cases were in the 18-64 age group. There were 92 cases among individuals ages 65 and older, which is also the age group with the highest vaccination rate in the county.
While most of the August cases were adults, there were 147 children under age 18 who tested positive for the virus. The health department found that outbreaks occurred in a handful of daycare settings, which affected multiple families.
Cayuga County had 38 new cases on Wednesday, 31 of which are unvaccinated. Since the health department began including the vaccination status of cases in its situational updates on Aug. 23, there have been 366 new cases, 236 of which are unvaccinated.
Active cases remained steady, with 228 people in isolation on Wednesday. The number of active cases has been at the highest point in seven months, but hasn't increased to the levels seen in early January when there were more than 1,000 active cases.
Cayuga County is making slow progress in increasing the vaccination rate. More than 54% of residents have received at least one dose, and over 50% are fully vaccinated. Among eligible residents ages 12 and up, 57.6% are fully vaccinated.
The next vaccination clinic held by the health department is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road in Aurelius. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinic.
Online registration is required for the shots. The links to register can be found in the health department's situational update on cayugacounty.us/health.
