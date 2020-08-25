Three Cayuga County restaurants fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three restaurants in Cayuga County agreed to pay modest fines for violating state-issued food service guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's and Namisniak's Restaurant in Auburn, along with Michelle's Pizzeria in Fair Haven, signed consent orders that were approved Tuesday by the Cayuga County Board of Health. The businesses acknowledged they violated the guidelines and paid $50 fines.

The Cayuga County Health Department found that four employees at McDonald's on Grant Avenue weren't wearing face coverings during the inspection. The guidance for New York food service establishments states that employees must wear face coverings at all times. The policy was reviewed with the onsite manager, according to the order.

At Michelle's Pizzeria, the health department observed the owner not wearing a face covering during the inspection. At one point, the owner came to the front of the building from the back food preparation area while a customer waited to pick up their food. At the time, the owner's mask was hanging off of their ear and not covering their face, the department wrote in the consent order. The owner prepared a pizza but wasn't wearing a face covering.

After reviewing the guidance with the owner, they complied and wore a face covering for the remainder of the inspection.