Three Cayuga County restaurants fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Three restaurants in Cayuga County agreed to pay modest fines for violating state-issued food service guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald's and Namisniak's Restaurant in Auburn, along with Michelle's Pizzeria in Fair Haven, signed consent orders that were approved Tuesday by the Cayuga County Board of Health. The businesses acknowledged they violated the guidelines and paid $50 fines.
The Cayuga County Health Department found that four employees at McDonald's on Grant Avenue weren't wearing face coverings during the inspection. The guidance for New York food service establishments states that employees must wear face coverings at all times. The policy was reviewed with the onsite manager, according to the order.
At Michelle's Pizzeria, the health department observed the owner not wearing a face covering during the inspection. At one point, the owner came to the front of the building from the back food preparation area while a customer waited to pick up their food. At the time, the owner's mask was hanging off of their ear and not covering their face, the department wrote in the consent order. The owner prepared a pizza but wasn't wearing a face covering.
After reviewing the guidance with the owner, they complied and wore a face covering for the remainder of the inspection.
Namisniak's committed a different violation. According to the document obtained by The Citizen, the bar at the North Division Street establishment was at full capacity — there were 12 stools and all were occupied — with no social distancing. Three people were standing and drinking at the bar, which goes against the guidelines regarding alcoholic beverage service. Guests must be seated to drink.
The health department announced in early August that it would begin enforcement actions against businesses violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen that the department will remind business owners of the guidelines after receiving the first complaint. For subsequent complaints, further action can be taken.
A consent order can be issued for a second complaint. A business has the option of signing the consent order and paying a $50 fine. The fine could be higher — up to $1,000 — if the business owner opts not to sign the consent order and chooses to have a hearing before the Cayuga County Board of Health.
If there are repeat complaints, businesses will be asked to attend a Cayuga County Board of Health hearing. The business can submit their explanation and the health department will present its findings. A hearing officer will make a decision and submit it to the board for review. If the board accepts the findings, the business would face a larger fine.
Cuddy said earlier this month that the health department has received dozens of complaints from residents. The complaints are made either directly to the county department or through a state hotline.
During the meeting Tuesday, Cuddy noted that violations of the limit on large gatherings should be referred to the hearing officer and no consent order should be issued. There have been complaints about larger gatherings in Cayuga County.
"That is an issue of concern, as well, that we may need to address," she said. "Hopefully not. Hopefully people will act in compliance with the current executive orders."
Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people. Social distancing is encouraged and if that space can't be maintained, face coverings are required.
