Three Cayuga County smoke shops hit with $150K in fines, tobacco licenses suspended

A trio of Auburn-area smoke shops have been fined, one for $133,000, and will have their tobacco licenses suspended for violating state laws regarding the sale of flavored vaping products and selling tobacco products to underage customers.

The Cayuga County Board of Health approved the fines and license suspensions on Tuesday. Panda Smoke and Vape in Aurelius received the most severe penalty — $133,000 in fines, a one-year suspension of its state tobacco retail license and a six-month suspension of its local license, effective Feb. 1.

Panda Smoke and Vape was found in violation of state laws prohibiting the sale of flavored vaping products and for selling tobacco products to an individual under age 21, the legal age to buy tobacco products in New York. The violations were committed on June 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 8. The smoke shop also violated a state law requiring signs regarding tobacco product sales to be posted in the business.

It is the second time in five months that Panda Smoke and Vape has been slapped with a hefty fine. The health board voted in August to fine the shop $22,500 for selling flavored vaping products, selling tobacco products to underage individuals and not displaying state-mandated tobacco sale signage.

Auburn Express Smoke Shop on Grant Avenue has been fined $2,850 and will have its state tobacco retail license suspended for one year. The shop's local tobacco retail license will be suspended for three months beginning on Feb. 1.

Similar to Panda Smoke and Vape, Auburn Express Smoke Shop violated state laws by selling flavored vaping products and selling tobacco products to an underage customer. The smoke shop has a past violation. In August 2021, it sold tobacco products to an underage individual.

Another business, Auburn Express Smoke Shop Jr. on Columbus Street, must pay $16,750 in fines and will have its local tobacco retail license suspended for three months beginning Feb. 1. It will also receive two points on its state tobacco retail license record. A tobacco retailer will have their license suspended for one year if they get four points.

Auburn Express Smoke Shop Jr. violated state laws by selling flavored vaping products and sold tobacco products to an underage person.

Hearings were held in December to determine the penalties for the smoke shops. The owners of the businesses were invited to attend and testify at the hearings. According to summaries of the hearings, attorneys for Auburn Express Smoke Shop and Auburn Express Smoke Shop Jr. appeared at the hearings. Panda Smoke and Vape did not have a representative at its hearing.