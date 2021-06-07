Three Cayuga County zip codes among NY localities with lowest vaccination rates

When a blurry chart came into focus, it was clear that a few Cayuga County zip codes were among the municipalities in New York with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the data on Monday showing the zip codes in the bottom 10% for vaccination rates. The slide was shown during the governor's briefing, but it wasn't visible due to the number of zip codes listed and the quality of the stream.
Three Cayuga County zip codes — Meridian (13113), Montezuma (13117) and Martville (13111) — are on the list. Meridian's 23.5% vaccination rate is the lowest in the county and the 20th-lowest in the state. Montezuma, at 26.1%, is slightly better. Nearly one-third of residents (32.9%) in Martville's zip code are vaccinated.
The zip code with the worst performance in the state is in neighboring Seneca County, where Willard (14588) has an 8.6% vaccination rate.
Overall, 42.1% of Cayuga County's population is fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. A majority of adult residents (56.9%) have been given at least one shot.
Cuomo highlighted the vaccination rates by zip codes to push for a greater focus on these areas. While two-thirds of New York adults age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, the vaccination rates among the bottom 10% of zip codes are below 36% — nearly half the statewide rate.
Many of the zip codes are in rural areas of the state which haven't had easy access to the vaccine. Other zip codes are in cities, such as Buffalo and Rochester.
Cuomo urged local health departments to focus their resources on the zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates.
"That is where we have the greatest chance for advancement, and the local governments have the resources because the vaccination rate is way down," he said. "We don't have enough people coming into vaccination centers to justify having the centers open right now. We have centers open all day, and two, three, four people show up. So, redeploy those assists to these zip codes, because that's where it can make a difference."
The Cuomo administration announced on Monday that there would 11 new pop-up vaccination centers to help boost the rates in certain areas. While there won't be any locations in Cayuga County, one of the sites will be at Assumption Church on North Salina Street in Syracuse. That pop-up location will be open on Wednesday.
In other news:
• Cayuga County had seven new cases in three days and reported 22 active cases in isolation, which remains at an 8-month low for the county.
There is one COVID-related patient at Auburn Community Hospital and no new deaths. There hasn't been a virus-related fatality since early March.
