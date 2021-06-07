Three Cayuga County zip codes among NY localities with lowest vaccination rates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the zip codes are in rural areas of the state which haven't had easy access to the vaccine. Other zip codes are in cities, such as Buffalo and Rochester.

Cuomo urged local health departments to focus their resources on the zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates.

"That is where we have the greatest chance for advancement, and the local governments have the resources because the vaccination rate is way down," he said. "We don't have enough people coming into vaccination centers to justify having the centers open right now. We have centers open all day, and two, three, four people show up. So, redeploy those assists to these zip codes, because that's where it can make a difference."

The Cuomo administration announced on Monday that there would 11 new pop-up vaccination centers to help boost the rates in certain areas. While there won't be any locations in Cayuga County, one of the sites will be at Assumption Church on North Salina Street in Syracuse. That pop-up location will be open on Wednesday.

In other news:

• Cayuga County had seven new cases in three days and reported 22 active cases in isolation, which remains at an 8-month low for the county.

There is one COVID-related patient at Auburn Community Hospital and no new deaths. There hasn't been a virus-related fatality since early March.

