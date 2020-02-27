Three charged after 2-hour standoff at Auburn motel

Two people were forced out of an Auburn motel after officers fired a pepper spray projectile into their room to end a standoff that lasted nearly two hours.

Another person who left the room earlier was also arrested.

The incident began at about 4 p.m. Thursday at Grant Motel, 255 Grant Ave., on the north side of the road between Auburn Plaza and Walmart, when a person was reported to have been pointing a gun toward the woods near the motel and Grant Avenue Self Storage. The man was then seen climbing into a window of the motel.

Police establishing a perimeter around the building then saw a gun pointed out a motel room window.

According to a news release, officers tried to make contact with the people in the room over the telephone and a patrol car loudspeaker but got no response.

The APD said that after about 30 minutes, William Walter climbed out of a rear motel room window and was immediately taken into custody. Walter told police that there were two other people in the room, Randy Dwyer and Nichole Gourley.

Officers repeatedly tried to contact Dwyer and Gourley. At one point, an officer was heard calling them by name and insisting they "come out one at a time with your hands up."