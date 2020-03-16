Three charged in connection with Elbridge knifepoint robbery

Three Syracuse men are accused of robbing an Elbridge resident at knifepoint on Saturday, state police said.

Three men allegedly drove to the victim’s residence at 101 Meadow Road in Elbridge, held a knife to the victim and took his cell phone and three bags marijuana, according to a press release issued Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Along with a woman, the men left the scene in a white van but were later stopped and taken into custody by a town of Camillus police officer on State Route 690 near the State Fairgrounds, troopers said.

Dylan E. Welsh, 22, and Messiah A. Bethea, 21 were charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony. Welsh was also charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The third defendant, an 18-year-old male, was also charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony and the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They went through centralized arraignment at the Onondaga County Justice Center and are being held on $25,000 cash bail.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0