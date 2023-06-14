The 238 new state troopers who graduated from the New York State Police Academy's Basic School include three from Cayuga County.

Christopher Cady, of Cato, John Germano, of Auburn, and Kyle Teachout, of Auburn, are among the state police's newest troopers. The graduation ceremony was held Wednesday at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.

Cady, Germano and Teachout will be assigned to Troop E, a 10-county area in the Finger Lakes region that includes all of Cayuga County. Eighteen of the new troopers will start their careers with Troop E.

"After months of intense classwork, vigorous training and perseverance, the 212th Basic School join the ranks of one of the finest police agencies in the world," said Steven Nigrelli, acting superintendent of the New York State Police. "This graduation is the culmination of six-plus months of hard work, determination and unwavering commitment."

Four awards were presented at the ceremony. Trooper Michael Ziamandanis, of Albany, won the academic achievement award. Before joining the state police, Ziamandanis was a biotech production specialist for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The firearms proficiency award was presented to Trooper Kevin Fisher, of Rome. He is a former patrolman with the Rome Police Department. Trooper James Hennessy, of Tappan, won the Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award. He is a former New York City police officer who had the highest score during physical agility testing.

The student representative is Trooper Martin Szostak, who lives in Shokan. He joined the state police after serving with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection as a detective specialist.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who addressed graduates at the ceremony, lauded the new class of state troopers for committing to public service.

"The members of the New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep the rest of us safe, and on behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to thank the graduates for their hard work and perseverance — and welcome them to the long gray line," she said.

The new troopers, who will report for field duty on June 21, increase the state police's ranks to 4,781 members.