Three more confirmed coronavirus cases in Tompkins County

Tompkins County has six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus after being notified of three more positive test results on Wednesday.

The three people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been in isolation since the samples were collected, according to the Tompkins County Health Department. The agency's public health nurses are conducting contact investigations to determine if others were exposed to the virus.

The health department said anyone who had close contact with the individuals will be directed to self-quarantine.

As of Wednesday, 146 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tompkins County. While there have been six positive results, 46 people tested negative for COVID-19. There are 93 pending tests and 86 people are in quarantines monitored by the health department. Thirty-five people have been released from quarantines.

"We want to reinforce the importance of social distancing, stay home or at least 6 feet away from others," said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County's public health director. "We need everyone's help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community."