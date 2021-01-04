Three more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County

Three residents who were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 have died, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The decedents included a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s. No other information was released.

Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll is now 27, with 17 deaths reported since early December.

The health department admitted 108 new cases on Sunday, including five at correctional facilities in Cayuga County. There have been virus outbreaks at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. With 128 confirmed cases, Cayuga has the fifth-most cases of any state prison in New York.

After topping 1,000 active cases on Saturday, the number of people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus dipped to 986. It's the first decrease in active cases reported since Dec. 24. There are 6,538 residents in mandatory quarantine, which is down from 6,698 on Saturday. Residents are ordered to quarantine when they are identified as contacts of positive cases.