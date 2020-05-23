Three new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, three remain hospitalized

A week since central New York started its phased reopening of select businesses, three more Cayuga County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The new positive cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department, are three women — two in their 40s and one in her 20s. One is an Auburn resident, while the other two live outside of the city.
Contact tracing is complete. Forty-five people are in mandatory quarantine, up from 36 on Friday. Quarantine is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case.
Including the new cases, 12 people are in mandatory isolation. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are directed to isolate themselves until they recover.
There were two more recoveries reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 66. So far, there has been one COVID-19 death in the county — a man in his 40s who had underlying health problems.
Three people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. There has been no update on their conditions. Two of three patients have been hospitalized since Tuesday, according to the health department's situational updates.
Since mid-March, the county has reported 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Fifty-nine cases are outside of Auburn. The health department released town-level data earlier this week that showed Scipio and Genoa continue to have the most cases outside of the city.
There have been 19 cases involving city residents and one out-of-state resident.
The gender breakdown is nearly equal, with 41 men and 38 women testing positive for COVID-19. The 30-39 age group has the most cases (22), followed by 20-29 (18), 50-59 (11) and 40-49 (10). Until recently, there were no cases among the 70-plus age group. There are now three people in their 70s who tested positive for COVID-19.
The county has increased testing — an important part of the state's requirements for the regional reopening process. The health department said Saturday that it has received 2,877 test results, up from 2,551 one day ago. The department, which held another testing clinic for essential workers and phase one workers on Friday, is awaiting the results of 115 tests.
