Three new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, three remain hospitalized

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A week since central New York started its phased reopening of select businesses, three more Cayuga County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The new positive cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department, are three women — two in their 40s and one in her 20s. One is an Auburn resident, while the other two live outside of the city.

Contact tracing is complete. Forty-five people are in mandatory quarantine, up from 36 on Friday. Quarantine is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case.

Including the new cases, 12 people are in mandatory isolation. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are directed to isolate themselves until they recover.

There were two more recoveries reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 66. So far, there has been one COVID-19 death in the county — a man in his 40s who had underlying health problems.

Three people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. There has been no update on their conditions. Two of three patients have been hospitalized since Tuesday, according to the health department's situational updates.