Three new COVID-19 cases, one additional hospitalization in Cayuga County

The overall number of active COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations, in Cayuga County increased slightly on Tuesday.
An adolescent male, a male in his 40s and a female in her 60s — all living outside the city of Auburn — are the most recent residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday in its daily situational update. Contact tracing has been completed.
An additional person was hospitalized on Tuesday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to four. There are currently 14 people in mandatory isolation for active coronavirus diagnoses, and 42 residents in mandatory quarantine after direct contact with a confirmed case.
Four people have also been released from mandatory isolation after recovering from COVID-19. Cayuga County has had a total of 98 confirmed cases since testing began in mid-March with one death.
No information about the number of tests or pending test results was available on Tuesday. The county health department announced on Monday it would no longer provide that data due to how many people need frequent testing and the number of people being tested in the county and at other sites.
Food service workers can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Syracuse this week, the health department also announced Tuesday.
The New York State Department of Health is offering restaurant and food delivery workers free COVID-19 antibody testing until Thursday, June 4 at Onondaga Community College located at 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse.
Testing takes place at Allyn Hall Gymnasium within the SRC Arena from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but anyone who wants to participate in the walk-in testing will have to wear a face mask.
The antibody test the state health department will administer detects IgG antibodies in blood that appear to result from infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, according to a fact sheet about the Wadsworth Center's antibody test the county health department distributed.
