Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County

The uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases continued into Monday as the Cayuga County Health Department has been ramping up its testing.

A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s — all living in Cayuga County outside the city of Auburn — have contracted the coronavirus, the health department announced in a Monday afternoon press release.

Expanded testing has played a part in the recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with more than 650 new tests performed since last week. The health department had reported one new case for three consecutive days prior to Monday's report.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been a total of 71 cases of coronavirus in Cayuga County. The health department is currently waiting for the results of 38 tests that have been performed by the department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.

The health department also reported that 24 people in Cayuga County are currently in mandatory quarantine and 10 are in mandatory isolation because they were exposed to someone with coronavirus.

Sixty people have been discharged from mandatory isolation, and no one is hospitalized with the virus. There has been one death of a Cayuga County resident from COVID-19.