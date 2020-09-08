Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a streak of six straight days without a newly reported coronavirus case, Cayuga County health officials on Tuesday reported three positive test results after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The latest COVID-19 situational report from the Cayuga County Health Department said there was one new case reported Saturday, none reported Sunday or Monday, and two reported on Tuesday.

Saturday's case was a man in his 20s living outside the city of Auburn. Tuesday's cases involved an Auburn woman in her 50s and an Auburn man in his 40s.

The health department said contact tracing is complete for all three newly reported cases.

As of Tuesday, the county reports having three active COVID-19 cases, which requires mandatory isolation for the affected person. In addition, 26 residents are in mandatory quarantine because of they have had contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, there were also three active cases and 34 residents were in mandatory quarantine.

There are currently no Cayuga County residents with COVID-19 in the hospital.

For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three people with the coronavirus have died and 173 have recovered.