Three remain hospitalized as Cayuga County confirms one new case of COVID-19
PUBLIC HEALTH

Three remain hospitalized as Cayuga County confirms one new case of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

Three people remained hospitalized Friday and one additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cayuga County.

The county health department said the latest case involves a man in his 40s who lives in Auburn, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the city up to 17. There have been a total of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.

The health department said that as of Friday afternoon, three county residents were hospitalized, 36 were in mandatory quarantine and 11 in mandatory isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The county has received the results of 2,551 tests since testing began in early March and was awaiting the results of 127 tests on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News