Three remain hospitalized as Cayuga County confirms one new case of COVID-19

Three people remained hospitalized Friday and one additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cayuga County.

The county health department said the latest case involves a man in his 40s who lives in Auburn, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the city up to 17. There have been a total of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.

The health department said that as of Friday afternoon, three county residents were hospitalized, 36 were in mandatory quarantine and 11 in mandatory isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The county has received the results of 2,551 tests since testing began in early March and was awaiting the results of 127 tests on Friday.

