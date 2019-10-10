Three Republican candidates for the Cayuga County Legislature did not file required campaign finance disclosures within a mandated deadline, while a fourth candidate's disclosures did not include expenditures, state records show.
District 10 candidate Ed Darrow, District 8 candidate Hans Pecher, and District 14 incumbent Michael Didio have not filed the 32-day financial disclosure forms required by the state, with just under a week having passed since the Oct. 4 deadline.
According to the state Board of Elections, Darrow and Pecher have filed no campaign disclosures in 2019. Didio filed in July, but has yet to file the 32-day report.
Didio and Pecher did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Darrow said Thursday his report had not been filed because he'd put the incorrect due date of Oct. 14 instead of Oct. 4 in his smartphone calendar.
Darrow said the error was the kind of mistake that gets made in the frenzy of running for office for the first time, and was not an attempt to hide anything, adding that the few thousand dollars he's raised did not include anything worth hiding.
Once alerted to the mistake, Darrow said his campaign treasurer would file the report electronically as soon as possible.
In a press release, Cayuga County Democratic Committee Chair Ian Phillips criticized the candidates for not getting "the basics right."
"Gross incompetence is the only excuse that these Republican candidates can have for all not following election law," the release said. "Unfortunately for us, this incompetence runs deep in county Republicans and explains why the current legislative majority is so dysfunctional."
The release also criticized District 12 candidate Thomas Adessa for filing a report showing $749 in contributions but that lists no expenses, despite what the release describes as "hundreds of dollars in yard signs" that started appearing in late September.
Adessa, however, called the release a lie and said it was impossible for it to be true, as he had not even received his campaign signs until Sept. 30 at the earliest, and did not set any up until at least Oct. 4.
Adessa also said that he did not receive a receipt for the signs until the day of the deadline and was unable to include the expenditure in the report, but filed it to at least have the money he raised recorded.
The next report, due Oct. 25, would accurately reflect the expenditure, Adessa said, describing Phillips' release as "grasping at straws."
"They're just trying to go tit for tat and discredit people unnecessarily," Adessa said. "Mr. Phillips should have a little more class than that."
Filed reports show the Democratic candidates for the Legislature's contested districts have raised several thousand dollars each.
District 8 candidate Joseph DeForest has raised $3,232; District 12 Tricia Ottley Kerr has raised $5,969; District 10 candidate Heidi Nightengale has raised $6,345; and District 14 candidate Gwen Webber-McLeod has raised $9,385.
Cayuga County Republican Committee Chair Roberta Massarini, who also serves as deputy commissioner for the Cayuga County Board of Elections, did not respond to a request for comment.