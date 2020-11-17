Three students become student members of Auburn's school board

There is one student board seat, and the three students — all approved by high school principal Brian Morgan — will rotate at the meetings. Each were present Tuesday night, but Digiovanni, 17, sat at the table with the rest of the board for the meeting while Oliver, 18, — daughter of Auburn Junior High School Principal David Oliver — and Vasile, 17, sat with the audience.

After the meeting, Digiovanni said she felt the voices of students weren't being heard when decisions were made last school year when Auburn shut down in-person classes in mid-March, which prompted her to pursue the student board member spot. Vasile said he was interested in the idea of acting as a liaison between the student body and the school board.

In other news

• Pirozzolo gave a reopening plan update at the meeting. He said the district is continuing its hybrid model where students who aren't online-only are in school buildings twice a week and learn remotely the other three days.

While he acknowledged the district has had different positive COVID-19 cases, he added there hasn't been an "infection spread" in buildings, where if students who have been in school in-person under the district's hybrid model have tested positive, the virus hasn't caused their classmates or teachers to become positive.