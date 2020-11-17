Three students become student members of Auburn's school board

Three Auburn High School students were introduced as student members of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education Tuesday night.
Lea Digiovanni, Jane Oliver and James Vasile all met the board at the meeting at Auburn High School. In October 2019, the board amended a policy that previously said the district could appoint a student liaison. That violates state education law, which states districts have to create proposals for the liaison that would be voted on by the community, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said at the time. The policy was updated and solidified that November, and the proposal was approved by taxpayers in the district's school vote in June 2020.
A high school senior will be appointed each year, the liaison won't be able to vote or participate in executive sessions but will be able to get involved in discussions. The liaison would last for two years before another two-year proposal would have to be made.
There is one student board seat, and the three students — all approved by high school principal Brian Morgan — will rotate at the meetings. Each were present Tuesday night, but Digiovanni, 17, sat at the table with the rest of the board for the meeting while Oliver, 18, — daughter of Auburn Junior High School Principal David Oliver — and Vasile, 17, sat with the audience.
After the meeting, Digiovanni said she felt the voices of students weren't being heard when decisions were made last school year when Auburn shut down in-person classes in mid-March, which prompted her to pursue the student board member spot. Vasile said he was interested in the idea of acting as a liaison between the student body and the school board.
• Pirozzolo gave a reopening plan update at the meeting. He said the district is continuing its hybrid model where students who aren't online-only are in school buildings twice a week and learn remotely the other three days.
While he acknowledged the district has had different positive COVID-19 cases, he added there hasn't been an "infection spread" in buildings, where if students who have been in school in-person under the district's hybrid model have tested positive, the virus hasn't caused their classmates or teachers to become positive.
"I think we're much safer in school. I think our kids are safer in school, I think our staff are safer in school. Where we're getting a lot of our cases is the community, if family members have it and it's spread through the household," he said.
Noting the number of positive cases are rising in Cayuga County, he spoke about the possibility of the county becoming a "yellow zone" under the state's designation, meaning the county's COVID-19 positivity rate would exceed a 7-day rolling average of 3.5% for 10 days.
Every school district in a "yellow zone" county would need to test 20% of staff and students in order to be able to stay open for in-person instruction. Pirozzolo added students and staff who would be tested would have to be willing. He is hoping a survey for families of in-person students and in-person staff of whether they would be willing to be tested if Cayuga County was to become a "yellow zone" will be sent out Wednesday or no later than Thursday.
"I'd rather push information in advance instead of waiting until we hit 'yellow zone,'" Pirozzolo said. "Let's be proactive."
