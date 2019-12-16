{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting

A shooting was reported at the Fastrac in the village of Elbridge on July 21.

 Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

Three Syracuse men face charges in connection with the summer shooting at a gas station and convenience store in Elbridge, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Around 10:56 p.m. on July 21, deputies responded to call for a man shot in the leg at the 100 W. Main St. Fastrac in Elbridge. The unidentified victim was transported to Upstate Medical University to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office determined after a months-long investigation that the victim was shot during a drug deal and verbal dispute with the suspects, according to Monday's news release.

Syracuse residents J'mari Jenkins, 20, Davion Garbutt, 18, and Ricky Pritchett, 22, were all charged with first-degree robbery. Pritchett was also charged Dec. 11 with two additional felonies: second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jenkins and Garbutt have posted bail, which was set respectively at $10,000 and $5,000 cash or bond. Pritchett's bail was set at $20,000 cash or bond.

