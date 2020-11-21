 Skip to main content
Three taken to hospital after two-car accident in Auburn
AUBURN

Three taken to hospital after two-car accident in Auburn

Two adults and a child were transported to a Syracuse hospital following a two-car accident in Auburn Saturday afternoon.

Ed Sherman, assistant chief of the Auburn Fire Department, said the call for an accident at the corner of Cross and Sherman streets came in around 1 p.m.

The Auburn Police Department said all three people involved in the incident were brought to Upstate University Hospital. A male in one car had a head injury, while a woman and child in the other vehicle were taken out of precautionary measures due to the child's age, the APD said.

The accident was still under investigation Saturday evening. TLC Ambulance was also at the scene.

