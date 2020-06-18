Three-vehicle accident involving tractor trailer closes Route 34 in Genoa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Thursday in Genoa.

The accident, which involved two automobiles and a tractor trailer, shut down both lanes of Route 34 between Route 90 and East Genoa Road, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert. The closure was expected to last up to two hours.

The automobile driver was extricated from the vehicle and was prepared by emergency personnel for an airlift. The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of Route 34 was reopened at about 6:40 p.m., state police in Auburn said both lanes would likely be open again soon but did not have further information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 1