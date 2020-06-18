Three-vehicle accident involving tractor trailer closes Route 34 in Genoa
GENOA

Three-vehicle accident involving tractor trailer closes Route 34 in Genoa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

At least two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Thursday in Genoa.

The accident, which involved two automobiles and a tractor trailer, shut down both lanes of Route 34 between Route 90 and East Genoa Road, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert. The closure was expected to last up to two hours.

The automobile driver was extricated from the vehicle and was prepared by emergency personnel for an airlift. The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of Route 34 was reopened at about 6:40 p.m., state police in Auburn said both lanes would likely be open again soon but did not have further information.

0
0
2
2
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Staying safe in the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News