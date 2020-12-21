Throop crash critically injures three people

Three people were critically injured in an overnight automobile crash in Throop, the Throop Fire Department said.

In a Facebook post, Throop FD said it responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. Monday for a one-car rollover crash on Turnpike Road between Lewis and Power roads, near the bridge over the Owasco River.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department said the vehicle was heavily damaged and three people inside were in critical condition.

In addition to the Throop Fire Department, AMR, TLC and Jordan ambulance and Aurelius Rescue units responded to the scene, with Mercy Flight on standby, the Facebook post said. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department also were at the scene, with Cayuga County 911 Center providing communication assistance. Cayuga County and Throop highway departments assisted with barricades for securing the area while rescue and investigation work was taking place.

Additional details were not immediately available. This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0