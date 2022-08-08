Throop man gets up to 12 years in prison for causing crash that killed Weedsport man

A Throop man will be spending the next four to 12 years in state prison for causing a motor vehicle crash that killed a Weedsport man.

Tristan Hope, 25, was sentenced in Cayuga County Court on Monday according to a press release from Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci.

Michael Maltese, of Weedsport, was killed on Feb. 8, 2021, on state Route 31 in the town of Mentz.

Hope received an indeterminate term of four to 12 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony. Hope pled guilty on May 3 and admitted he caused the fatal crash when he operated a motor vehicle after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl, as well as not focusing on the road for a significant period of time, nearly striking additional vehicles.

Hope crossed the center line of the road, where his truck struck Maltese’s truck head-on in the eastbound lane. Maltese, 52, a husband, father, grandfather and employee of the New York State Department of Corrections for 26 years, was driving home from work when he was struck and killed.

The victim’s daughter, mother and sister each spoke during sentencing.

“While this sentence will not bring Mike back to his family, we hope that the opportunity to address the defendant and the resolution of this case brings them some closure," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit, who handled the case. "We want to thank the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department, the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, for all of their work and assistance in this case.”