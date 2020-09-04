Thruway crash victims were sisters from central New York

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two children killed in a crash on the state Thruway Thursday were sisters from Baldwinsville, police said, and their parents were seriously injured.

The minivan the family riding in was struck from behind near the Junius Ponds Travel Plaza between exits 41 and 42 in Seneca County. Police said that westbound traffic had been slowing for a lane closure when a pickup truck failed to slow down and ran into the back of the minivan.

State police on Friday said that sisters Maryella, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9, died in the accident. Their mother, Maureen Annal, 50, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with what police described as "very serious" injuries. The girls' father, Thomas Annal, 54, was also airlifted to Strong Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the family is from Baldwinsville.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, Abraham Hara, 73, of Geneva, was not injured.

The operator of a second passenger vehicle that was struck, Kelsy Wilson, 25, of Elmira, was taken to Geneva General Hospital for evaluation, police said, and the operator of a tractor-trailer that was marginally involved in the wreck was not injured.

The investigation was continuing Friday and charges were pending, police said.

