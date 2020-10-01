Thruway drivers without E-ZPass could pay an extra 30% next year

New Yorkers who don't use E-ZPass will pay an extra 30% to drive on the state Thruway next year under a proposed rate plan.
As it moves to cashless tolling statewide, the state Thruway Authority said its proposed rate increases for Jan. 1, 2021 will have no impact on most New York E-ZPass customers, but non-New York E-ZPass users will pay an extra 15% percent and vehicle owners without E-ZPass will have a 30% increase added to their tolls in addition to a $2 surcharge per billing statement.
With the electronic system, vehicles without E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass customers who fail to properly mount their device will be billed by mail through a license plate image review.
The Thruway Authority said that it is currently the only agency that does not charge a premium for tolls by mail and that a 30% premium on top of standard E-ZPass rates is on the lower end of cashless tolling systems, as the Pennsylvania Turnpike charges a 36% premium, the Massachusetts Turnpike 87% and the Miami-Dade Expressway 100%.
Other proposed rate changes affect users of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge connecting Rockland and Westchester counties, where the fee for passenger cars (currently $4.75) would increase 50 cents in 2021 and 50 cents in 2022.
The Thruway Authority has planned three hearings for members of the public to comment on its proposed rate plans. The meetings will be held virtually through Cisco Webex events and streamed online.
Meeting are set for 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14; and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Members of the public may register to comment during the public hearings at thruway.ny.gov and provide their name, phone number and valid email address. A confirmation email will sent to speakers with instructions on how to participate in the Webex hearing.
One each day of the hearing, a link will be available on thruway.ny.gov for individuals who do not wish to submit comments to watch the hearing.
Members of the public may also submit comments by email to tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov or mail comments to: Toll Comments, c/o Legal Department, New York State Thruway Authority 200 Southern Blvd. P.O. Box 189 Albany, NY 12201-0189.
