Thruway drivers without E-ZPass could pay an extra 30% next year

New Yorkers who don't use E-ZPass will pay an extra 30% to drive on the state Thruway next year under a proposed rate plan.

As it moves to cashless tolling statewide, the state Thruway Authority said its proposed rate increases for Jan. 1, 2021 will have no impact on most New York E-ZPass customers, but non-New York E-ZPass users will pay an extra 15% percent and vehicle owners without E-ZPass will have a 30% increase added to their tolls in addition to a $2 surcharge per billing statement.

With the electronic system, vehicles without E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass customers who fail to properly mount their device will be billed by mail through a license plate image review.

The Thruway Authority said that it is currently the only agency that does not charge a premium for tolls by mail and that a 30% premium on top of standard E-ZPass rates is on the lower end of cashless tolling systems, as the Pennsylvania Turnpike charges a 36% premium, the Massachusetts Turnpike 87% and the Miami-Dade Expressway 100%.

Other proposed rate changes affect users of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge connecting Rockland and Westchester counties, where the fee for passenger cars (currently $4.75) would increase 50 cents in 2021 and 50 cents in 2022.