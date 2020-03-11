Thruway to begin installing cashless toll systems in CNY; delays expected overnight

Crews will begin installing cashless toll gantries in central New York — an early step in the process of having the system in place by the end of the year.

Two gantries will be installed on Interstate 90 at milepost 277.5 in the town of Manlius, Onondaga County. Cashless Tolling Constructors, the firm handling the conversion to cashless tolling, will place a gantry on the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway.

The work will begin overnight Thursday, March 12, and into Friday, March 13. Several stoppages will be needed in each direction, according to the Thruway Authority. The stoppages will last no longer than 20 minutes each.

The stoppages will occur between 10 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

More information about cashless tolling can be found at thruway.ny.gov/cashless. The website includes an interactive map showing where the cashless tolling gantries will be installed along the Thruway.

The gantries will replace the toll barriers at several points off the Thruway, including the Weedsport-Auburn exit.

