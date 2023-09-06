Two Amur tiger cubs born in late April are now on view for the public at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

The cubs — a male named Zuzaan, and female named Soba (pronounced‘Zova) — were born on the morning of April 29. Since then, they have spent the summer in an off-exhibit den with their mother, Zeya, while they received necessary vaccinations to provide them with immunity to common diseases and infections that they may encounter in their exhibit.

In a news release, the zoo said that while the cubs stayed close to Zeya in the first month of life, they’ve grown more explorative and rambunctious in the past few months, and have begun to venture outside of their den to explore the outdoor portion of their home.

“Since the birth of the cubs, our team of tiger care specialists have worked tirelessly to provide routine vaccinations and regular health check-ups to ensure their well-being,” Executive Zoo Director Ted Fox said in a statement. “We’ve all waited for this moment, and know the public is anxious to see them. Now we get to enjoy seeing the curious tiger cubs as they explore their exhibit — all while knowing that the care they received these past few months has set them up for a lifetime of health and success.”

The zoo has cared for Zeya and the cubs’ father, Thimbu, for over three years, but the process of introducing them was long, slow, and unpredictable, the zoo said. The zoo’s goal has always been to pair these tigers to breed, but as apex predators, this species of cat is incredibly complex. After years of introductions, Zeya and Thimbu have welcomed their first cubs, passing along their crucial genetics to a new generation of Amur tigers.

“Thimbu has four siblings, but he is the first of the five to have sired cubs,” said Fox. “Zeya was hand-reared by Beardsley Zoo personnel after her mother was uninterested in raising her. The birth of any Amur tiger cub is remarkable, but with all the factors in this instance, these cubs are truly extraordinary.”

Unlike her mother, Zeya instinctually took to motherhood, and has diligently raised her cubs throughout the past three months. Visitors will now be able to see Zeya and her cubs on exhibit at the Wildlife Trail, weather permitting.