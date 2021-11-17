Time to register snowmobiles for riding season in New York

As the first snows of the season begin to arrive, New York officials are reminding snowmobilers that registrations must be renewed every year.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday said that all snowmobiles operated in New York must be registered and marked with a validation sticker. Riders who complete a registration online can print a temporary certificate, which is valid for 15 days. DMV generates a permanent registration and mails it to the recipient along with their validation sticker. There is no additional charge for the temporary certificate.

“To help snowmobilers enjoy New York’s gorgeous and extensive trails, the DMV has made the registration process easy,” DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. “I hope snowmobilers have a fun and safe year while enjoying the state’s beautiful trails responsibly.”

Learn more about registering a snowmobile in New York on the DMV’s website at dmv.ny.gov/registration/register-snowmobile. Additionally, members of the New York State Snowmobile Association receive a $55 discount on snowmobile registrations, and more information can be found at nysnowmobiler.com/membership/.

The DMV said that there are over 10,500 miles in the Statewide Snowmobile Trail System traversing 45 counties and maintained by over 200 clubs. Revenue obtained though snowmobile registrations is used to support local areas through grants-in-aid for snowmobile trail development and maintenance, which is administered through 51 municipal sponsors.

Snowmobilers must always carry registration and proof of insurance documents on them while riding. Riders must produce the documents at the request of any law enforcement officer or magistrate. Additionally, riders must produce insurance documentation at the request of anyone who is injured or suffers property damage as a result of operating a snowmobile. Holders of snowmobile safety certificates must carry the certificate when they are snowmobiling.

The DMV also reminds riders that it is illegal to operate a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol, and drivers and passengers must wear helmets on the state snowmobile trail system.

